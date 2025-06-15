UMB Bank n.a. Has $50,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,180,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,077,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.73.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

