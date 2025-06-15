UMB Bank n.a. Has $55,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Bruker by 274.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,093.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

BRKR opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

