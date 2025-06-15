UMB Bank n.a. Invests $48,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Aptiv by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 164.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 78.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

