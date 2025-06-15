UMB Bank n.a. Sells 230 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NDVR Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EXPD opened at $114.25 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.77.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

