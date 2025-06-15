United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in United Airlines by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.72. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.