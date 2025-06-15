USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,249,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,082,258 shares.The stock last traded at $14.01 and had previously closed at $14.53.

USAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded USA Rare Earth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USA Rare Earth stock. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 692,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000. USA Rare Earth accounts for about 0.7% of Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 0.85% of USA Rare Earth as of its most recent SEC filing.

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

