Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 179,910 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 15,395.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,469,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,376,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $134.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $167.78. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 159.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

