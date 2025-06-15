VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Position Lessened by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,630 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.