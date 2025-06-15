VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Stake Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MORT stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $294.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.31. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

