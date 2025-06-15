Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,363,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 838.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOV opened at $92.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $904.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $105.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

