Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 10,288.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 396.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VECO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 4.3%

NASDAQ VECO opened at $20.43 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $49.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $167.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 11,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $225,705.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,707. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeco Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Articles

