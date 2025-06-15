Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $97.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $83.87 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $1,026,403.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,495,742.72. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $2,968,308.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,042.78. The trade was a 64.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,033 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.