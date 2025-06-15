Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.98 and last traded at $26.96. Approximately 860,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,042,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.15.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 8.7%

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,946. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.