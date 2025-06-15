W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,436,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,132,262,000 after buying an additional 529,294 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,722,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,999,000 after acquiring an additional 116,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,694,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,168,000 after purchasing an additional 103,350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,787,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,156,000 after purchasing an additional 632,578 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,582,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.8%

WRB opened at $73.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $76.38.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.