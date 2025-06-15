Wall Street Zen Upgrades Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Northland Capmk cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Teradata alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDC

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. Teradata has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,315,000. Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 742.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 993,358 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.