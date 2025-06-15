Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51,920 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 24,692 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, March 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.