Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.67 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

