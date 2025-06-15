Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,653 Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of AVES stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $709.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.65.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

