Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

FBCG opened at $45.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

