Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 182 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $26,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,667,570.10. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $178.30 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $133.97 and a one year high of $180.89. The company has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.32 and a 200-day moving average of $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

