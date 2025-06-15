Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 255 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

VPU opened at $176.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $146.45 and a 1 year high of $180.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.78.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

