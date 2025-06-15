Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,240 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 1.0%

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $195.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $199.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.87.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TRI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.70.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

