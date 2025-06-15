Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,159,000 after buying an additional 5,557,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,596,000 after buying an additional 277,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,399,000 after buying an additional 270,434 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,843,000 after buying an additional 3,824,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after buying an additional 2,959,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $17.76 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

