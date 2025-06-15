Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $270,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,109,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,486,000 after purchasing an additional 761,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,028,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 777,767 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,077,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 123,113 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA URA opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.05.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

