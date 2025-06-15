Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.85. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $82.71 and a one year high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.