Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of MWA stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.30 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $27,472.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $370,178.40. The trade was a 8.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $181,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

