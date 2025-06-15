Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 128,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Increases Dividend

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Profile

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

