Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 198,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,783,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $21.66 on Friday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

