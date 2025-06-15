Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,786 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIZD opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

