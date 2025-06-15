Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.69.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $173.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.32. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

