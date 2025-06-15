Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4,627.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 270,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 264,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,086,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 24,804 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 95,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VFMO opened at $164.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.59 and its 200-day moving average is $162.23. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $179.56.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.