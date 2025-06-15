Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,370,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000.

VLU stock opened at $187.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.17. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a one year low of $159.27 and a one year high of $195.93.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

