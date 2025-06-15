Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 21,139 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,139 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $79.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average is $79.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

