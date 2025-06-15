Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 327 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 17,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 26,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $103,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,818,537.36. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $412,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,310.73. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.19 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

