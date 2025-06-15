Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 815 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 137,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

ARKG opened at $23.44 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

