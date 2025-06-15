Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,135 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,723 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Glj Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.85. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

