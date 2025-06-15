WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 4,244,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 7,727,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised WeRide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

WeRide Stock Down 8.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.81.

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that WeRide Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

WeRide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of WeRide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRD. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeRide during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in WeRide in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WeRide in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in WeRide in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeRide during the 1st quarter worth about $723,000.

About WeRide

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

