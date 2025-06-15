WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth $279,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in WEX by 78.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in WEX by 86.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in WEX by 161.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 195.0% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 target price on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

WEX Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:WEX opened at $137.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $217.47.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.42 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $183,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,441.16. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith purchased 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,616,061.74. This represents a 3.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

