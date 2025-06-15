Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

WHR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WHR

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.24. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $135.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.