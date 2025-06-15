Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6,670.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 102.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,306,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,936,706.56. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.3%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.10 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

