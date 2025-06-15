XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Short Interest Update

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the May 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

XBP Europe Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of XBP stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. XBP Europe has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBP Europe

XBP Europe Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XBP Europe stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XBP Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. XBP Europe comprises approximately 0.6% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. owned 1.66% of XBP Europe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

