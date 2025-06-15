Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $2,326,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.57.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $150.88 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.68 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

