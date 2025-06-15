Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,971,807.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average is $126.68. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

