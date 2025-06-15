Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Mattel by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after buying an additional 545,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,469,000 after acquiring an additional 355,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $660,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

