Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.96.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $3,373,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,919,074.60. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $141,177.19. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $354.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.00 and a 52-week high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.