Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 971.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

