Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $41.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Wall Street Zen cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

