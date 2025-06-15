Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,821,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,843,000 after buying an additional 70,496 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,644,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,393 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,558,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,813,000 after buying an additional 186,313 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $127,810.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,232.80. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $675,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,944.72. The trade was a 22.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $114.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.88.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

