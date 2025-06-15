Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 659 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,437,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 91,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.2%

NTRS opened at $107.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.18. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $80.45 and a 52 week high of $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Trust

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.