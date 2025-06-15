Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $201,420,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,585,000 after buying an additional 499,736 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,930,000 after buying an additional 379,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,039,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,188,000 after purchasing an additional 322,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $283.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.75 and a 200-day moving average of $322.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.20.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

